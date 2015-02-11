SYDNEY Feb 11 Australia tightened rules on
Wednesday over foreign ownership of its agricultural land amid
concerns that it is losing control of its own food security,
slashing the amount beyond which land purchases would require
regulatory approval.
From March 1, foreign purchases of agricultural land over
A$15 million ($11.67 million) will be subject to regulatory
approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board,
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said.
Previously, Australia had only required regulatory approval
on foreign purchases of agricultural land of more than A$240
million.
"This is not saying that we don't want foreign investment,"
he told reporters.
"We do want foreign investment but it's got to be the right
investment, the right investment that serves our purposes. It
needs to be transparent," Abbott said.
The tighter rules will also prevent multiple purchases below
the threshold, with regulatory approval being required as soon
as total transactions by one purchaser pass $15 million.
Australia's Bureau of Statistics said last June 90 percent
of agricultural land is fully owned by Australians, although
Abbott promised greater scrutiny after the rural sector
expressed scepticism about those findings.
Abbott said the Australian Taxation Office will conduct a
review in June of all land ownership to provide a more detailed
"stocktake", with a registry of foreign ownership to come at an
unspecified date.
Foreign ownership of Australian land has been a
controversial issue. By announcing the tighter rules, the
embattled Abbott will win favour from some. He is looking to
tighten his grip on power after narrowly surviving an internal
party challenge to his leadership on Monday.
($1 = 1.2853 Australian dollars)
