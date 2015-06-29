By Colin Packham
| SYDNEY, June 29
SYDNEY, June 29 Australia tightened rules on
Monday requiring overseas investors to declare holdings of
agricultural land in order to strengthen oversight, amid
concerns that Australia is losing control of its own food
security.
Foreign ownership of Australian land has become a touchy
issue. Official estimates put foreign ownership at 10 percent,
but there are concerns that it is far higher.
Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said foreign owners should
declare their interests with the country's tax office from July
1. The tax office will collect information on the location and
size of property, size of interest acquired and country of
origin of the foreign investor.
The information will be entered in a national register that
will be made available to the public.
The move marks a further tightening in rules governing
ownership of Australia's farmland. In March, Australia lowered
the threshold for purchases of agricultural land by foreign
entities requiring regulatory approval.
Foreign purchases of agricultural land over A$15 million
($11.48 million) will be subject to regulatory approval from
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.
Previously, Australia had only required regulatory approval
on foreign purchases of agricultural land of more than A$240
million.
($1 = 1.3070 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)