| CANBERRA, March 1
CANBERRA, March 1 Australia's deputy prime
minister on Tuesday urged the country's A$1.8 trillion ($1.3
trillion) pension fund industry to boost its investment in
agriculture as the sector gears up to meet strong demand from
Asia.
While foreign interest in Australian agriculture has soared,
Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce
said it was baffling that local pension funds had just 0.3
percent of their total investment portfolio in the growing
sector.
"We have to make sure that we create a culture where
investment in the agriculture portfolio is just as logical as
investment in the iron ore portfolio or coal portfolio," Joyce
said at the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource
Economics and Sciences conference.
Australia's second biggest export earner behind iron ore,
shipments of agricultural produce are forecast to hit a record
A$45 billion next year, but the industry is facing a shortage of
investment.
"Improving productivity will be critical to the success of
Australian agriculture on world markets. That's going to require
investment across the board - in land, in technology and in our
people," Karen Schneider, executive director of ABARES said at
the conference.
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA),
an industry body, said agriculture was an emerging investment
asset, but the industry representative had concerns over the
reliability of returns.
"As long-term investors, trustees need to look at liquidity,
risk, the level of returns and costs. As an emerging class, not
all of these areas are fully transparent or even possible to
know," Pauline Vamos, CEO, ASFA told Reuters.
The reluctance of Australia's pension fund industry to
invest is in contrast to Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
Board and Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which both
last year acquired Australian agricultural assets.
The Australian government, however, is tightening rules over
foreign ownership of rural land amid a public backlash and
concerns over food security.
Australia in November rejected a deal that would have seen
land the size of South Korea sold to Chinese bidders, although
it last week approved a deal for the sale of the country's
largest dairy to a Chinese firm.
($1 = 1.4013 Australian dollars)
