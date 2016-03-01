(Updates with comments from First State Super)
CANBERRA, March 1 Australia's deputy prime
minister on Tuesday urged the country's A$1.8 trillion ($1.3
trillion) pension fund industry to boost its investment in
agriculture as the sector gears up to meet strong demand from
Asia.
While foreign interest in Australian agriculture has soared,
Barnaby Joyce, who is also the agriculture minister, said it was
baffling that local pension funds had just 0.3 percent of their
total investment portfolio in the growing sector.
"We have to make sure that we create a culture where
investment in the agriculture portfolio is just as logical as
investment in the iron ore portfolio or coal portfolio," Joyce
said at the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource
Economics and Sciences (ABARES) conference.
Australia's second-biggest export earner behind iron ore,
shipments of agricultural produce are forecast to hit a record
A$45 billion next year, but the industry is facing a shortage of
investment.
"Improving productivity will be critical to the success of
Australian agriculture on world markets. That's going to require
investment across the board - in land, in technology and in our
people," said Karen Schneider, executive director of ABARES.
First State Super, Australia's third-largest superannuation
fund with A$52 billion under management, is one of the few to
dip its toe into agriculture with around A$300 million to A$400
million worth of assets and a plan to double that within five
years.
"Agriculture is only starting to get going as an
institutional asset class, behind infrastructure and real
estate," Damien Webb, First State Super's head of income and
real assets, told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
"I see a lot of potential and the support is verifiable. We
have a rising middle class in Asia, a greater need for protein
whether it is meat, almonds or milk, and Australia is in a good
position to produce that."
The First State fund has so far been buying sale and
lease-backed assets, often seen as a conservative entry point,
such as buying the water titles attached to a farmers' land.
Webb said the investments generated high single-digit
returns, similar to those of a high yield bonds.
In contrast to Australia's pension fund industry, Canada's
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Public Sector Pension
Investment Board both acquired Australian agricultural assets
last year.
The Australian government, however, is tightening rules over
foreign ownership of rural land amid a public backlash and
concerns over food security.
Australia in November rejected a deal to sell land the size
of South Korea to Chinese bidders, although it last week
approved the sale of the country's largest dairy to a Chinese
firm.
($1 = 1.4013 Australian dollars)
