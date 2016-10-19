* Producers of top-end foods say can't find air cargo space
* Hitting exports to rapidly-growing Chinese markets
* Australia has been pushing to be 'delicatessen of Asia'
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Oct 19 - An unprecedented shortage of air cargo
space, after years of booming exports to Asia, is forcing
Australian producers of top-end foods to potentially miss out on
hundreds of millions of dollars in sales of everything from
lobster to cherries.
Australia has been pushing to become the 'delicatessen of
Asia', tapping its favourable climate to send crates of luxury
produce such as figs and edible flowers to store shelves across
the increasingly-affluent region.
But finding space on planes has become a headache as
producers of delicacies crank up output, with suppliers saying
the crunch has been exacerbated as freight carriers are
prioritising higher-margin shipments of beef and milk.
"Getting air space is our biggest challenge because we are
in this market only six weeks per year (after picking)," said
Lucy Gregg from Tasmania-based cherry grower Reid Fruits. "It's
not much bargaining power."
David Minnis, a veteran fruit and vegetable exporter in
Melbourne, said growers of such produce were losing out on up to
A$100 million ($76 million) in potential sales to Asia per year
- a figure that does not include similar missed opportunities in
seafood and other fresh foods.
"Air freight is very important to us because some produce,
like cherries, asparagus and peaches, can't go by sea," he said.
Australian fruit can take two days to get to supermarket
shelves in China by plane, compared to around two weeks by
water.
All up, exports of Australian rural goods - which include
meat, fruits, vegetables and cotton sent by sea and air - were
valued at A$42.7 billion in the 12 months to August, up 37
percent from five years ago, government statistics show. That
accounts for about 13 percent of the nation's total exports.
SPACE SQUEEZE
The squeeze in space comes despite numbers from data
provider MariTrade showing that Australian air freight export
volumes nearly doubled in four years to 35,000 tonnes in June.
But high-end food producers say that increase is not keeping
pace with growing appetite for their products from Asia's middle
class. The shortage is particularly acute when demand peaks
around Christmas and the Lunar New Year.
Qantas Airways, Virgin, Cathay Pacific
, and Singapore Airlines all told Reuters they
had gradually increased cargo activity out of, or within,
Australia.
Some in the air transport industry said that boosting flight
numbers further was not easy due to aviation quota restrictions,
while starting new routes involves considerable risk for
airlines.
"If you are repositioning a $100 million aircraft, it's a
big decision," said Phil Gregory, general manager of Wellcamp
Airport, a A$200 million privately built air freight facility in
the agriculture-rich state of Queensland.
Cathay, which operates two dedicated freight vessels between
Hong Kong and Australia every week, will start a weekly cargo
service next month from Wellcamp.
Still, exports of higher-margin products such as beef can
take precedence. While fruits and vegetables cost around 70 to
80 Australian cents per kilo to ship by air, frozen beef fetches
nearly double.
Typically using an agent as an intermediary, small producers
such as cherry growers can start negotiating with airlines for
cargo space nearly a year ahead of the picking season.
Yet, there is no guarantee of room on planes as crop
estimates can sometimes be well below production numbers, and
airlines can also bump off small shipments of fruits or
vegetables with only a day's notice to load higher margin
products.
Greg Milner, a grape grower in the southern state of
Victoria, said the industry was losing market share to foreign
competitors due to the freight shortage.
"When there is a gap in the chain (with Asian supermarkets),
others move in and it's a problem for us," he said.
($1 = 1.3187 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Joseph Radford)