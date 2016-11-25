SYDNEY Nov 25 Airlines flying to and from
Australia's Melbourne Airport on Friday were told they could
only receive half of their normal jet fuel after a series of
supply disruptions, three aviation industry sources said.
The shortage meant some international flights would stop in
other Australian cities to pick up fuel en route to their
destinations, which is costly for airlines and can lead to
missed connections by passengers, the sources told Reuters.
Melbourne Airport said in a statement that temporary fuel
rationing measures had been put in place.
A spokesman for Exxon Mobil, the operator of the
airport's joint user fuel facility, said it was working with
customers and industry partners to manage the fuel supply issue.
"The supply issue has arisen following disruptions in recent
weeks to jet fuel deliveries from multiple fuel terminals across
Melbourne, which are in the process of being resolved," the
spokesman said.
A Qantas spokesman said services from Melbourne to
Hong Kong and Singapore on Friday that were normally non-stop
would need to stop in Sydney to refuel, but domestic services
would not be affected since they could carry extra fuel from the
originating airport.
Board of Airline Representatives of Australia Executive
Director Barry Abrams said that airlines were doing all they can
to minimise the disruption to passengers, but the main
responsibility lies with the jet fuel suppliers.
Representatives of international carriers Emirates, Etihad
Airways, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines
and Air New Zealand could not be reached immediately
for comment.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)