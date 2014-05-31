PERTH May 31 Some flights between Australia and
southeast Asia and all domestic flights operating out of Darwin
airport in the country's north were cancelled on Saturday after
the eruption of Sangeang Api in Indonesia's south produced a
large cloud of ash.
International flights to and from Australia to Singapore,
East Timor and the Indonesian holiday island of Bali were among
those cancelled, including those departing from Australia's
eastern seaboard after an ash cloud from Sangeang Api's initial
eruption on Friday evening tracked across central Australia.
"The volcano is undergoing a sustained, rather significant
eruption at the moment, so for the last 10 hours we've been
observing large masses of volcanic ash being generated," Emile
Jansons, manager of the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre told
Reuters.
"At the moment it has slowed down a little bit since its
initial big eruption, but nobody has a very good handle on what
this volcano is likely to do in the next 24 hours or beyond,"
Jansons said, adding that the last eruption of Sangeang Api of
this magnitude occurred in 1999.
Based on weather conditions, the current ash cloud tracking
across Australia is likely to dissipate before it reaches
Australia's eastern airports and major populations centres,
Jansons said. Darwin will continue to be impacted until at least
Sunday, he added.
All flights into and out of Darwin International Airport
were cancelled, spokeswoman Virginia Sanders confirmed.
Darwin's proximity to southeast Asia makes it an important
Australian gateway to countries such as Indonesia and East Timor
and an important hub for oil and natural gas off Australia's
north.
Volcanic ash can be extremely dangerous to aircraft and
cause engine failure or engine damage.
Qantas Airways Ltd said it had cancelled all
flights to and from Darwin on Saturday and its budget unit
Jetstar had grounded nine international and domestic flights.
Virgin Australia Holdings cancelled all flights
into and out of Darwin and all flights into and out of Bali on
Saturday evening, spokeswoman Jacqui Abbott confirmed.
"Our team of meteorologists are continuing to monitor the
situation, in consultation with the Volcanic Ash Advisory
Centre," the airline said in a statement.
Regional carrier Airnorth, which flies many oil and gas
workers to work in the region, also cancelled five flights on
Saturday and a Tiger Airways Ltd domestic flight was
also grounded.
(Reporting by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by Matt Driskill)