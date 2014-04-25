JAKARTA, April 25 The pilot of a Virgin
Australia plane flying to the Indonesian holiday island
of Bali reported a hijacking attempt on Friday after a passenger
tried to enter the cockpit, an Indonesian transport official
said.
Metro TV had earlier cited an Indonesian air force spokesman
as saying the plane had been hijacked.
Virgin Australia Airlines, formerly Virgin Blue Airlines, is
Australia's second-largest airline as well as the largest by
fleet size to use the Virgin brand.
