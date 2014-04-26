(Adds airline comment)
By Chris Nusatya and Morag MacKinnon
JAKARTA/PERTH, April 26 An Australian passenger
mistook the cockpit door for the toilet, triggering Friday's
hijack scare on a Virgin Australia flight from Brisbane to the
Indonesian holiday island of Bali, police said.
Matt Lockley told Bali police after his arrest that he
banged on what he thought was the toilet door for a last-minute
bathroom break before the Boeing 737-800 aircraft landed.
The door was actually the cockpit door and the pilot, Neil
Thomas Cooper, responded by alerting Indonesian traffic
controllers of a possible hijacking. Crew members then seized
Lockley and handcuffed him.
A spokeswoman for Virgin Australia said Lockley was not
handcuffed on board, but was directed by the crew back to a seat
in the rear of the plane.
"The flight was about to land and (Lockley) was sleeping.
The flight attendant woke him up and he went to the toilet. At
the time, he thought the cockpit door was the toilet door," Heri
Wiyanto, Bali police spokesman, told Reuters.
Virgin Australia said the 137 passengers and seven crew on
board were never in any danger during the flight.
"We can confirm there was a disruptive passenger on board
and the pilot notified authorities in advance of landing, as per
standard operating procedures," said Virgin spokeswoman Jacqui
Abbott.
After taking blood samples from Lockley, police said the
Australian had taken several painkillers, including four Panadol
and two Voltaren pills. Police initially had said Lockley was
drunk.
Lockley, who was travelling to visit his Indonesian wife,
was shown on local television shortly after the flight
surrounded by armed security and a mob of reporters at the
airport. Copies of his identification cards were also shown to
the media.
He has not made any public comments about the incident and
remains in police custody.
Police said Lockley "was still depressed, so he needs to
rest."
