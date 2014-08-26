SYDNEY Aug 26 An Australian pilot made an
emergency landing after wresting back the controls of his light
aircraft from an 82-year-old passenger who grabbed them
midflight, the aircraft's charter company said.
Police said the elderly man chartered the small four-seater
Beechcraft Duchess plane on Monday for a business trip from the
Sydney suburb of Bankstown to Cowra, a distance of about 186 kms
(116 miles).
But he began acting erratically midway through the flight,
moving to shut down the plane's engines and seizing the control
stick, a spokesman for charter company Australia by Air told
reporters.
The 23-year-old pilot restrained the passenger and made a
distress call before safely landing the plane in a field, police
said.
"The pilot displayed excellent airmanship and skill during
the landing, and we thank him for his professionalism," the
company said in a statement.
Police Inspector Mark Wall said the man was in stable
condition in hospital in Sydney, with injuries to his face. The
pilot was treated for shock and discharged.
It was not immediately clear what caused the elderly man to
attempt to seize the plane. Police say they are investigating
the incident.
