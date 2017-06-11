WELLINGTON, June 12 A China Eastern
flight bound for Shanghai was forced to turn back to Sydney due
to a mid-air emergency involving an engine problem overnight, a
spokeswoman for the airline said on Monday.
The plane, reported by Australian media to be an Airbus
A330, landed without incident and there were no injuries, said
Kathy Zhang, a general manager at China Eastern Airlines.
"The crew observed the abnormal situation of the left engine
and decided to return to Sydney airport immediately. All
passengers and crew members were landed safely," she said.
Photographs published by several Australian media outlets
showed a large gash in the casing of the plane's left engine.
The Australia Transport Safety Bureau said it was
investigating the incident.
Television station Seven News reported that passengers heard
a bang shortly after Flight MU736 took off and could then smell
burning before the flight turned back.
"We went up in the air and all of a sudden we heard this
noise ... it kind of smelt like burning. Oh, I was scared. Yeah,
I was really scared. Our group was terrified," one unidentified
passenger told Seven News.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Ana Nicolaci da Costa;
Editing by Paul Tait)