SYDNEY Oct 16 An injured kangaroo shut down
part of Melbourne Airport on Wednesday after it hopped through
the busy terminal and into a drug store.
Police in the southeastern Australian city secured the store
before wildlife workers tranquilised and captured the animal.
Given the name Cyrus, after one of his rescuers, the male
eastern grey kangaroo was injured by a vehicle on a nearby road
before making his way to the airport's second level.
Cyrus was now in veterinary care, said Karen Masson, the
chief executive of Wildlife Victoria.
The terminal is near bushland frequented by groups of
kangaroos, with some ending up stranded in the airport's parking
lot several times a month.
"We get calls," Masson said. "There are a lot of 'roos out
there."
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John O'Callaghan)