SYDNEY Feb 8 Alcoa Australia said
it was reviewing the future of its 190,000 tonne Point Henry
aluminium smelter as tough global economic conditions have
rendered the operation unprofitable.
Alcoa said the aluminium industry had been severely impacted
by difficult macro economic conditions, with the higher
Australian dollar placing increasing pressure on the market.
"A combination of factors, including metal prices, input
costs and exchange rates, have resulted in the Point Henry
smelter becoming unprofitable," Alan Cransberg, Alcoa of
Australia Managing Director said in a statement.
Alcoa hopes to complete its review on the smelter's future
by the end of June.
The Point Henry smelter is located in the state of Victoria
and has a capacity of 190,000 tonnes of aluminium per year.
Aloca's Point Henry operations, including the smelter and
aluminium rolling mill employ around 900 people, however the
aluminium rolling mill is not included in the review.
Last month, Alcoa Inc posted a fourth quarter loss
due to a steep plunge in aluminum prices, but its revenue beat
expectations and the company gave a positive outlook for global
demand for the metal, especially in the aerospace and automotive
markets.