MELBOURNE Aug 21 Australian packaging group
Amcor Ltd reported an 11.3 percent rise in full-year
profit on Tuesday, boosted by its Alcan and Ball acquisitions,
and said it expected sales to be resilient in the coming year.
Amcor said its flexible packaging business, including
tobacco packaging, had a 16.9 percent rise in earnings and
should achieve a "solid" increase in earnings in the current
fiscal year.
The rigid plastics, mainly drinks bottles, had a 13.4
percent rise in earnings, helped by the Ball acquisition, and
earnings are forecast to be "moderately higher" in fiscal 2013.
"In the current year, it is expected that volumes will again
be resilient and that the benefits of recent acquisitions,
growth in emerging markets, cost reduction initiatives and
continued strong cash focus will combine to deliver another year
of higher earnings," Amcor said.
Net profit before one-offs rose to A$634.9 million ($663
million) for the year to June 2012 from A$570 million a year
earlier. The result was above an average forecast of A$614
million from 12 analysts.
Most of the company's growth over the past two years has
come from the benefits it has captured from wrapping in the
Alcan and Ball businesses it bought two years ago.
Underlying demand has been subdued, raw materials costs have
risen, and a strong Australian dollar has hit profit
translation.
Shares in Amcor, seen as defensive for its links with
staples such as food, pharmaceuticals and soft drinks, have
risen 6.5 percent this year, against a 7.5 percent rise in the
broader market.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Leslie Adler)