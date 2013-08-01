SYDNEY Aug 1 Packaging giant Amcor Ltd
said on Thursday it plans to spin off its glass and beverage can
packaging unit by the end of the year, to allow the company and
the new business to better focus on their own growth areas.
Amcor will focus on plastics packaging, a global business,
while the unit to be spun off, AAPD will be focused on the
fibre, glass and beverage can packaging markets in Australasia
and packaging distribution in North America and Australia.
Following the demerger, both Amcor and the new company will
be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.
MacKenzie will remain the CEO and managing director of
Amcor, with Graeme Liebelt as chairman. Nigel Garrard, the
current president of AAPD will be appointed CEO of the new
company, with Chris Roberts as chairman.
The plan will need to be approved by shareholders.