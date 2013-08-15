EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SYDNEY Aug 15 Australian insurance and wealth management company AMP Ltd posted half-year profit that beat market expectations and said it expected improvement in its insurance business in the medium term, sending its shares up as much as 4 percent.
AMP's insurance unit has been hit by a higher level of claims and as more people drop policies amid a weaker economy, prompting the firm to issue a profit warning in June.
Improving its insurance business is a critical priority for the firm's management, said Chief Executive Craig Dunn, who is retiring after six years in the position.
"Sustained improvement in both claims and lapses are more likely to be achieved in the medium term," Dunn told reporters after the results.
Underlying profit, which excludes one-off items, fell 9.8 percent to A$440 million ($403 million) for the six months to June, AMP said on Thursday, above the consensus forecast of A$425 million in a poll of five analysts. It was also above the range of A$415 million and A$435 million that AMP had flagged in its June.
Earnings at the insurance unit fell 52 percent during the six months.
AMP shares were up 3.5 percent at A$4.70 by 0059 GMT, recovering from a seven-month low hit in June. They have lost 2.3 percent this year and underperformed other financial stocks in the market.
"Overall it's fairly strong market-driving results, with no adverse surprise on the life insurance book, " said Morgan Stanley analyst Daniel Toohey.
AMP also announced an efficiency program, which would save A$200 million by the end of 2016.
"The announced 200 million efficiency program, which we see as providing better market confidence that AMP can address earnings headwinds," Toohey said.
AMP said Craig Dunn would be replaced by Craig Meller, who has been running AMP Financial Services.
AMP announced a dividend of 11.5 Australian cents compared with consensus expectations for 11.1 Australian cents a share. ($1 = 1.0931 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Andre Grenon and Chris Gallagher)
