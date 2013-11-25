SYDNEY Nov 26 Australia's Ansell Ltd
said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S. gloves maker
BarrierSafe Solutions International for about $615 million, a
move to expand its position in the hand protection market in
North America.
Ansell, the world's largest gloves maker and a maker of
condoms, said in a statement that it was buying BarrierSafe, a
leading North American provider of single-use gloves, from
private equity investor Odyssey Investment Partners.
Ansell expected the acquisition to be accretive to its
earnings in the low-single digit percentage growth for the
fiscal 2014 year and in the mid-single digit percentage growth
for 2015, excluding one-off costs.
The acquisition, subject to U.S. anti-trust and customary
regulations, will be funded by a committed debt facility of $300
mln, new equity raising and a non-underwritten share purchase
plan, the company said.
Ansell's shares closed at A$19.46 on Monday.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)