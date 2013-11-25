SYDNEY Nov 26 Australia's Ansell Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S. gloves maker BarrierSafe Solutions International for about $615 million, a move to expand its position in the hand protection market in North America.

Ansell, the world's largest gloves maker and a maker of condoms, said in a statement that it was buying BarrierSafe, a leading North American provider of single-use gloves, from private equity investor Odyssey Investment Partners.

Ansell expected the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings in the low-single digit percentage growth for the fiscal 2014 year and in the mid-single digit percentage growth for 2015, excluding one-off costs.

The acquisition, subject to U.S. anti-trust and customary regulations, will be funded by a committed debt facility of $300 mln, new equity raising and a non-underwritten share purchase plan, the company said.

Ansell's shares closed at A$19.46 on Monday.

