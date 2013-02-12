SYDNEY Feb 13 Ansell Ltd shares slumped as much as 8.9 percent early on Wednesday after it reported a drop in first-half net profit to A$55 million from A$64 million last year.

Ansell shares were down 8.1 percent at A$15.57 at 2103 GMT, after dropping as low as A$15.40.

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)