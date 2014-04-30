SYDNEY May 1 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd posted a 15 percent rise in half-year net
profit, slightly ahead of analysts' expectations on strong
growth in its Asia business and a drop in bad debts.
Australia's third-biggest lender said on Thursday net profit
rose to A$3.4 billion ($3.15 billion) for the six months to the
end of March. That compared with A$2.9 billion a year ago and
analysts' expectations of A$3.48 billion, according to a Thomson
Reuters poll.
Cash profit, a measure closely watched by industry analysts,
rose 11 percent to A$3.5 billion.
($1 = 1.0793 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey)