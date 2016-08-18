* NAB, ANZ, Westpac, CBA reject claims, to defend action
* 2 U.S. funds, 1 trader sue 17 global banks - filing
* Class action filed in United States District Court
* Allegations of rigging bank bill swap rate
* Court action by Australian regulators ongoing
By Swati Pandey and Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Aug 18 Australia's four biggest banks
said on Thursday they were among 17 global lenders being sued by
U.S. funds for alleged benchmark interest rate rigging, denying
the claims and pledging to contest the action.
The suit follows ongoing court action on the matter by
Australian regulators, and comes amid increasing scrutiny by
global watchdogs on potential market manipulation. Recent
investigations have ensnared major global lenders and led to
hefty fines.
In the latest suit naming National Australia Bank,
ANZ Banking Group, Westpac Banking Corp and
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, two U.S.-based
investment funds and an individual derivatives trader have
brought a class action in a writ filed in United States District
Court for the southern district of New York on Aug. 16.
Allegations centre around the banks making hundreds of
millions of dollars in profits by setting benchmark bank bill
swap rates (BBSW) at levels that benefited their trading books,
according to the filing, supplied to Reuters by one of the
banks.
National Australia Bank, Australia's top lender, said in a
statement it did not agree with the claims, while fourth-biggest
ANZ Banking Group said it would vigorously defend the legal
action.
No.3 lender Westpac said it was aware that a class action
had been filed but was not formally served with any proceedings.
"Westpac denies the allegations in this claim and, if served
with the claim, will defend those allegations vigorously."
These three are already facing charges laid by the
Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for
allegedly manipulating the same benchmark interest rates. All
three have refuted the claims.
A spokeswoman for Commonwealth Bank of Australia - not named
in the Australia action - said the nation's second-largest
lender would defend the claim filed in court in the United
States.
The BBSW is the primary interest rate benchmark used in
Australian financial markets to price home loans, credit cards
and other financial products.
Earlier this year, statements of claims filed in Australian
courts by ASIC revealed rare evidence - including emails, phone
calls and electronic chats - that demonstrated what the
regulator said was a conspiracy among BBSW panel banks and
brokers to fix the prices.
The banks "manipulated BBSW so frequently that traders often
joked about how easy it was to fix the rate", according to the
writ filed in the U.S. court.
"When one ANZ trader sarcastically commented 'lucky the rate
sets are all legit and there is no manipulation within the
Australian financial system', his colleague replied 'ahahah',"
according to the U.S. filing.
