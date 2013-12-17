Egypt plans to raise exports to $34 billion by 2020- Trade Ministry
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt plans to raise exports to $34 billion from $19 billion by 2020, the Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
SYDNEY Dec 18 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Wednesday that David Gonski will join the board and become the new chairman in 2014.
Gonski, a prominent business leader in Australia, is chairman of Coca-Cola Amtil Ltd and a director of Singapore Telecommunications.
He will succeed John Morschel as ANZ's chairman in May 2014 after ceasing some of his current jobs, ANZ said in a statement.
Gonski previously served as chairman of ASX Ltd and a director of ANZ, Singapore Airlines Ltd and Westfield Group.
ANZ will hold its annual general meeting later on the day.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Philip Barbara)
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt plans to raise exports to $34 billion from $19 billion by 2020, the Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI, March 29 Hong Kong stocks pared early gains to end slightly higher on Wednesday, as weakness in property shares offset buying in shipping firms and index heavyweight Tencent.
LONDON, March 29 Dollar bonds from Turkey's Halkbank fell as much as 0.7 cent across the curve on Wednesday, extending losses after the company's deputy chief executive was charged in New York with participating in a scheme violating sanctions on Iran.