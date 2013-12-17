SYDNEY Dec 18 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Wednesday that David Gonski will join the board and become the new chairman in 2014.

Gonski, a prominent business leader in Australia, is chairman of Coca-Cola Amtil Ltd and a director of Singapore Telecommunications.

He will succeed John Morschel as ANZ's chairman in May 2014 after ceasing some of his current jobs, ANZ said in a statement.

Gonski previously served as chairman of ASX Ltd and a director of ANZ, Singapore Airlines Ltd and Westfield Group.

ANZ will hold its annual general meeting later on the day.

