SYDNEY, June 20 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, the country's fourth-largest bank, is considering a plan to move up to 600 call-centre jobs to the Philippines and New Zealand, media reported on Thursday.

ANZ is considering closing its call centre in Mulgrave, affecting about 340 jobs, and moving 250 jobs from its Melbourne office, the Australia Associated Press and the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

An ANZ spokesman confirmed that the reported change was a draft proposal to senior management but said that no decision had been made.

"Many ideas and proposals come up from time to time which inevitably change so we won't speculate on what may happen in the future," he said, declining to comment on the number of jobs potentially affected. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)