By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, July 20 The Australian Prudential
Regulatory Authority (APRA) will increase the amount of bank
capital for residential mortgage loans to strengthen the
finances of the nation's largest lenders and put them on par
with international peers.
Average risk weight on home loan exposures will rise to at
least 25 percent, from 16 percent currently, the lower end of an
expected 25 to 30 percent range.
The measure, to take effect on July 1, 2016, will apply to
the nation's top banks, namely Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA),
Macquarie Bank, National Australia Bank (NAB)
and Westpac Banking Corp.
APRA estimated banks would need to increase their capital
requirements by about 80 basis points to meet the new measure
for residential mortgages.
The change would go part of the way to meeting the 200 basis
point increase in capital ratios that the regulator last week
recommended for Australia's banks to ensure they were
"unquestionably strong" and among the top quartile of
international lenders.
Commonwealth Bank said it expected the new meausure to
increase the amount of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) required for
Australian residential mortgages by approximately 95 basis
points from July 1 2016.
NAB said it expected the impact to be around 70 basis
points.
