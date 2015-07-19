SYDNEY, July 20 The Australian Prudential
Regulatory Authority (APRA) will increase the amount of bank
capital for residential mortgage loans, it said on Monday, a
move aimed to strengthen the finances of the nation's largest
lenders.
The average risk weight on home loan exposures will rise to
at least 25 percent, from 16 percent currently. The measure will
take effect on July 1, 2016, and apply to the nation's top
banks. They include Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
Macquarie Bank, National Australia Bank and
Westpac Banking Corporation.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Nick Zieminski)