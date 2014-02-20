SYDNEY Feb 20 Australia's newest stock exchange
launched on Thursday with plans to attract Chinese companies
that want to dodge red tape at home and shake off regulatory
pressure on valuations, in the latest challenge to ASX Ltd's
near monopoly.
Sydney-based Asia Pacific Exchange (APX) hopes to attract
Chinese companies by providing quicker listing and a more stable
regulatory environment than can be found in Shanghai or
Shenzhen, where the process can take years.
Chinese-Australian businessman George Wang, the
vice-chairman and driving force behind the new exchange, said he
expected to attract 50 listings by the end of next year, up from
just two which will debut on the market next month.
"There is a huge market in China for companies who want to
raise capital through an IPO," he said in an interview. "We have
done information sessions with over 1,000 companies in China."
APX Chief Operating Officer David Lawrence said there was a
backlog of listings waiting in China.
"It takes a long time to get listed over there. They can be
done quicker over here," he said, adding that an Australia
listing offered regulatory stability which could "build
confidence" in a public company.
Fears of insider trading in China's IPO market have prompted
regulators to tighten control since the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) let initial public offerings resume
in January after a 14-month hiatus. [ID: nL3N0KO36H]
Traders say authorities are concerned the market is being
exploited to ensure generous cashouts for insiders, so the CSRC
has tightened rules on pricing.
Chen Liangchao, chairman of Australia Samly, a small
Shenzhen-based health products maker which will be the first
company to list on the APX, said larger Chinese firms were
likely to beat a path to Sydney if the initial floats went well.
"We are the first to test this opportunity and a lot of
bigger-sized companies are watching us. As far as I know, there
are more than 100 companies waiting to list on the APX," he said
in a telephone interview.
"You have to wait at least three years to get listed in
China, and the process is never clear or transparent."
Samly lodged a prospectus in December to raise A$10 million
($9.03 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) and is
expected to debut on the APX early next month.
The other firm in line to list on the APX is Shenzhen-based
logistics company Zhong Huan Yun, which plans to raise A$6.6
million also in March. It has been expanding its business to
Australia after reaching a deal with Australia Post to help
carry mail between the two countries.
CROWDED MARKET
Asia Pacific Exchange has opened after a strong recovery in
Australia's IPO market, with companies raising a total of A$17.8
billion in the December half, or more than four times the
previous year.
The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) will be watching
how the new kid on the block performs after another upstart
snatched a slice of its market share over the past three years.
Chi-X, a bourse backed by Nomura, says it has taken about 15
percent of Australia's equities trading market since it opened
in 2011 and is handling deals worth about A$250 million a day.
Another new entrant is Financial and Energy Exchange, which
was granted a licence last year to offer trading in commodities,
energy and environmental derivatives.
The market for yuan-denominated trade could become a key
battleground for ASX and APX, both of which plan to offer yuan
settlement services in future.
Allowing investors to trade and settle in Australian dollars
and Chinese yuan makes it more convenient for Chinese companies
to issue debt and public shares in Australia.
It remains to be seen if this will be a significant
attraction for Chinese companies and investors. The Hong Kong
exchange has offered yuan trading and settling for a couple of
years and so far only one company has gone that route.
Analysts were cautious about APX's prospects.
"I don't know if the market is necessarily deep enough ...
that it can support much more fragmentation," Commonwealth Bank
of Australia analyst Ross Curran said.
Alan Hill, executive chairman of APX-registered State One
Stockbroking, said it would be a "wait-and-see deal" for
investors.
"We know there is no guarantee. It may be slow to start but
there is a lot of potential there to do something a bit
different," he said.
($1 = 1.1071 Australian dollars)
