* Firm says project costs soar by a quarter just as China
demand falls
* Aquila says could save A$2.3 bln by outsourcing port, rail
* Aquila and partner also need to resolve budget dispute
* Counting on Chinese funding
* Australia's $250 bln pipeline of planned mine investments
looks on shaky ground
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Oct 8 Aquila Resources is
scrambling to cut planned spending on an Australian iron ore
project after cost estimates jumped a quarter to A$7.4 billion
($7.6 billion), putting the investment at risk in a sector
squeezed by cooling Chinese demand.
Aquila aims to build a mine, rail and port in Western
Australia with annual iron ore production of 30 million tonnes,
but its half-owned project is under pressure due to weak Chinese
steel demand, soaring capital costs and a strong local dollar.
The West Pilbara Iron Ore project is one of the biggest in a
$250 billion pipeline of planned mining investments in Australia
that may be frozen or delayed as bankers get nervous about the
outlook for iron ore and coal, and escalating costs.
Iron ore prices hit a three-year low of $86.70 a tonne last
month before reviving slightly, forcing miners from the world's
largest BHP Billiton down to the smallest to review
their investment plans.
In an effort to cut capital spending, Aquila said on Monday
studies had identified up to A$2.3 billion of possible savings
by outsourcing the operation, ownership and funding of such
tasks as ore processing, rail freight, ports, power and fuel.
Handing over those elements to other investors would add
about A$15 a tonne in operating costs, currently estimated at
A$24.20 a tonne, Aquila said, adding that no decision had yet
been made on the recommendations of its capital spending study.
Aquila said the cost of the project, previously estimated at
$6 billion, had risen due to a general rise in costs since the
previous estimate in 2010 and because of changes in plans for
the new port by the Western Australian state government.
Australia is the world's biggest producer of iron, but a
failure to get Aquila's project off the ground would mean a big
chunk of ore supply could be left stranded with BHP and Rio
Tinto maintaining a lock on rail lines in the area.
The project's progress has been slowed by delays in
approvals and financing, compounded recently by the fall in iron
ore demand and prices.
It has been further set back by a dispute between Aquila and
its partner AMCI (WA), a joint venture between private mining
investment and trading group American Metals and Coal
International (AMCI) and steel giant POSCO.
They had been in talks to conserve funds but the partners
were unable to agree on a budget for the 2012/13 financial year,
a dispute that now needs to be resolved by an arbitrator and
could result in one of the partners being bought out.
More than A$460 million has already been spent on studies,
design work and state and federal approvals.
Aquila has around A$500 million in cash and no debt. It has
been shedding assets, including a stake in a coal mine that was
its only producing asset, to raise funds to help cover its share
of the iron ore project, on which it hopes to begin construction
in mid-2013.
COUNTING ON CHINESE FUNDING
Aquila, 14 percent owned by China's biggest listed
steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, has been
counting on China Development Bank to help fund the project.
To line up that debt funding, Aquila has to be able to show
that the port for exporting the ore will be built.
China Development Bank is reluctant to sign off on mine
funding in light of the long delays and cost spikes that other
Chinese iron ore projects in Australia have faced, including
CITIC Pacific's Sino Iron project. Costs on that mine
have more than tripled to $8 billion.
Final environmental approval from the state of Western
Australia for the port, a key hurdle, is expected before the end
of this year, Aquila said.
The state had been encouraging joint development of the
proposed port, Anketell Point, involving Aquila and Australia's
No.3 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group, but
debt-laden Fortescue has slowed its expansion plans and does not
see a need to use Anketell Point in the next few years.
The initial plans are for Anketell Point to have an annual
capacity of 115 million tonnes, eventually expanding to 350
million tonnes, and the state is eager to ensure whoever wins
the rights to build it will have the funding.
Lining up third parties to fund construction of the port
could help secure the state's go-ahead.
The West Pilbara Iron Ore project already has preliminary
approval for a 282-km railway, which it needs to build as it
will not have access to existing railways in the area, owned by
the world's No.2 iron ore miner, Rio Tinto.
Shares in Aquila fell 1.1 percent to A$2.65 in a slightly
softer market, having tumbled from a 12-month high of A$6.83 in
December.
($1=0.9767 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast in SYDNEY; Editing by Ed
Davies and Clarence Fernandez)