SYDNEY Aug 21 Mining and materials group Arrium
, formerly OneSteel, on Tuesday posted a 17 percent drop
in full-year underlying profit, but beat analysts' forecasts and
said it expected continued strong iron ore demand from China.
Underlying profit after tax was A$195 million, down from
A$235 million a year ago, but ahead of analysts' expectations of
A$167.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said fundamentals remain strong for iron ore and
it expects "continued strong demand from China will underpin
high prices compared to historical levels."
In its steel and recycling division, Arrium expects a
challenging external environment, including weak domestic and
international steel markets to continue through the first half.
The company's steel manufacturing and distribution business
has been hard hit by a downturn in Australia's construction and
engineering sectors.
Net profit slipped further to A$58 million when a A$125
million writedown of the company's LiteSteel beam technology was
included in the results.
Arrium earlier this year changed its name from OneSteel Ltd
to reflect its shift towards a diversified global mining and
materials business and to attract new investors.
"We have continued to make good progress against our
strategy of growing our resource-based business," said Chief
Executive Officer Geoff Plummer.
The company said its mining division was on track to deliver
its first sales from expanded operations in the December 2012
quarter and increase total iron ore sales to a run rate of 11
million tonnes per annum by mid-2013.
Statutory cash flow for the year was up 2 percent at A$470
million and the company announced an unfranked final dividend of
A$0.03 per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to
A$0.06 per share.
