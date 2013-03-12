By Pauline Askin
| SYDNEY, March 12
SYDNEY, March 12 When Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec
sketched his celebrated portraits of the Parisian demi-monde,
even he could never have imagined his work would one day be
displayed to new admirers amid the scorching heat and gum trees
of faraway Australia.
"Paris & the Moulin Rouge," at the National Gallery of
Australia in Canberra, the nation's capital, is unusual in that
it marks the first time Australians have been treated to a full
range of Lautrec's work.
The 110 pieces on display are the result of more than three
years of work. Considered one of the most influential
Post-Impressionists, Lautrec captured the multifaceted nature of
the bohemian Parisian night life of the 1890's with which he
surrounded himself.
"The national gallery is always looking to do something
different. We haven't done some nice French nineteenth-century
art so we decided now was the time," said assistant curator
Simeran Maxwell.
"There has been a previous exhibition, but it was only on
his prints. This is the first complete retrospective of
paintings, prints, drawings, etcetera."
The collection, made up of works from European and U.S.
institutions including the Musee D'Orsay, the British Museum,
New York's Museum of Modern Art and various private collections,
includes one painting from Australia.
Lautrec adapted an unconventional style with his portraits,
taking unusual points of view and with asymmetrical compositions
of figures, which he would cut off or place at the front of the
picture plane, almost in the viewer's space.
One example of this is "Justine Dieuhl: Woman in a Garden
1891," where her swept-up hairstyle is so high and complicated
that it barely fits into the painting.
There are also ample demonstrations of Lautrec's obsession
with red headed women, such as "The Redhead With a White
Blouse," and his fixation on the dance halls of the Moulin Rouge
and brothels of the Paris of his time.
The variety of the exhibit is particularly critical, Maxwell
said, since it was a good chance to show people that Lautrec was
much more than his famous posters and why he produced "these
amazing images."
There is the rarity factor as well, she added. "He painted
on cardboard and the test of time has not done wonderful things
for cardboard so they are quite fragile."
Sue Brodie, a visitor to the exhibition, said she
particularly loved Lautrec and was impressed to see that "it's
not just about his posters."
"I didn't know a lot about his drawing," she added. "They
are so realistic they really capture the character of the person
he's drawing. I wasn't expecting that so much."
The exhibition runs until April 2, 2013.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by Elaine Lies)