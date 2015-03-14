SYDNEY, March 14 Australia expects to make a
decision within weeks on whether it will seek to join the
China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Prime
Minister Tony Abbott said on Saturday.
Australia's decision on whether to become a founding member
of the institution risks upsetting either key strategic allies
the United States and Japan, or top trading partner China.
Britain this week said it has sought to become a founding
member of the AIIB because it was in its "national interest",
making it the first Western nation to embrace the institution,
which would finance infrastructure projects in the Asia-Pacific.
"Our position all along has been that we are happy to be
part of some thing which is a genuine multilateral institution
such as the World Bank, such as the Asia Development Bank. What
we are not prepared to do is to sign onto something which is
just an arm of one country's foreign policy. " Abbott told Sky
News Australia.
"We're looking very carefully at this and we'll make a
decision in the next week or so. I would like to think that it
is possible for this to a be a genuine multilateral institution
and I think it could well be an important part of bringing China
fully into the international community."
Twenty-one countries were represented at the announcement of
the bank in October - Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China,
India, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar,
Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri
Lanka, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
Indonesia later said it would join, and China said earlier
this year the number of founder members had risen to 26.
But Japan, Australia and South Korea, the other notable
absentees in the region, have held back ahead of a March 31
deadline.
Japan, China's main regional rival, has the highest
shareholding in the Asian Development Bank along with the United
States, while Australian media said Washington had put pressure
on Canberra to stay out.
Abbott said he hoped many countries, including Japan and the
United States, would join the AIIB if was set up as a geniune
multilateral institution.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Kim Coghill)