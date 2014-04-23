By Matt Siegel
Australia's immigration
minister dismissed on Wednesday United Nations' criticism of its
asylum seeker policy, even as fresh evidence emerged of abuses
at one of its detention centres in Papua New Guinea.
Immigration Minister Scott Morrison hit back after the
regional representative for U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said that
Australia's policy of sending asylum seekers to third countries
for lengthy detention might violate its treaty obligations.
"I'm not surprised. They have always opposed our turn back
policy, but I will tell you what Australia's national shame was
when it comes to this issue: almost 1,200 people dead at sea,"
Morrison said in an interview with Sky News.
"That's the national shame. That's the regional shame," he
said, referring to the number of asylum seekers believed to have
died at sea in recent years attempting the perilous crossing.
He was responding to remarks by James Lynch, the UNHCR's
regional representative for Southeast Asia, whom the Australian
Broadcasting Corporation quoted criticising the policy during a
meeting in Indonesia this week.
Australia uses offshore detention centres to process
would-be refugees trying to reach the country, often in unsafe
boats after paying people smugglers in Indonesia.
Since coming to power last year, Prime Minister Tony Abbott
has instituted a policy of turning asylum seeker boats around at
sea and sending them back to Indonesia.
"There are obligations as a signatory to the 1951 Convention
and the 1967 protocol, which say: if you intercept in your
territorial waters, you should allow those in need of protection
to have access to the asylum system," UNHCR's Lynch said.
Canberra's tough stance on asylum seekers has been
criticised by the United Nations and other groups as illegal and
inhumane.
The policy has come under fresh scrutiny after footage
released this week by Fairfax Media appeared to show local
guards at the detention centre on Manus Island in Papua New
Guinea savagely beating detainees a day before a riot there in
February left one asylum seeker dead and more than 60 injured.
Australia is investigating the role in the riot of the staff
hired in Papua New Guinea for Britain's G4S, the world's
biggest security group, which was responsible for security at
the facility.
But Morrison dismissed calls from opposition politicians to
release more information about the riot and said that any
evidence should be handed over to authorities conducting the
investigation.
"I want to get to the bottom of this. I want to make sure I
know exactly what has happened," he said.
