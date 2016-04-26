(Edits first paragraph)
SYDNEY, April 26 Papua New Guinea's Supreme
Court on Tuesday ruled that asylum seeker detentions on its
northern Manus Island were illegal and that Papua New Guinea and
Australia must take steps to end the practice.
Papua New Guinea's highest court said detentions on Manus
Island breached the country's constitution.
A spokesman for Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
and the minister for immigration were not immediately available
for comment.
Under Australian law, anyone intercepted while trying to
reach the country by boat is sent for processing to camps in
Nauru and Manus Island. They are never eligible to be resettled
in Australia.
More than 800 people are detained on Manus Island on behalf
of Australia.
Australia's policy to house asylum seekers offshore has
attracted international criticism from human rights groups
including the United Nations.
"People have been detained for over three years in
contravention of the laws of Papua New Guinea in abusive
conditions," said Elaine Pearson, Australia Director at Human
Rights Watch.
"It is time to stop the abuse of vulnerable people who only
ask for safety and the opportunity to rebuild their lives."
