SYDNEY, April 26 Papua New Guinea's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that asylum seeker detentions on its northern Manus Island were illegal and that Papua New Guinea and Australia must take steps to end the practice.

Papua New Guinea's highest court said detentions on Manus Island breached the country's constitution.

A spokesman for Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the minister for immigration were not immediately available for comment.

Under Australian law, anyone intercepted while trying to reach the country by boat is sent for processing to camps in Nauru and Manus Island. They are never eligible to be resettled in Australia.

More than 800 people are detained on Manus Island on behalf of Australia.

Australia's policy to house asylum seekers offshore has attracted international criticism from human rights groups including the United Nations.

"People have been detained for over three years in contravention of the laws of Papua New Guinea in abusive conditions," said Elaine Pearson, Australia Director at Human Rights Watch.

"It is time to stop the abuse of vulnerable people who only ask for safety and the opportunity to rebuild their lives." (Reporting by Colin Packham; Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Nick Macfie)