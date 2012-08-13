CANBERRA Aug 13 Australia hopes to reopen
refugee detention centres in the Pacific islands nations of
Nauru and Papua New Guinea under a new plan to deter refugee
boats from reaching Australia and prevent sinkings of
overcrowded boats en route.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard said she would also hold more
talks with Malaysia about a stalled people-swap deal and will
consider boosting Australia's annual refugee intake as a
compromise to break a deadlock over asylum policy.
Refugee policy is an emotive subject in Australia, even
though the country receives only a small number of the world's
asylum seekers each year. The U.N refugee agency said Australia
received 11,800 asylum claims in 2011, compared with 441,000
globally.
The new plan was announced on Monday after a report said 964
asylum seekers had died since 2001 while making the dangerous
sea journey to Australia.
"When our nation looks at what is happening at sea, too many
lives have been lost," Gillard told reporters.
The policy is a major shift for Gillard and a win for the
conservative opposition, which has long pushed for the
government to reopen a detention centre on Nauru and abandon its
planned refugee-swap agreement with Malaysia.
Former conservative prime minister John Howard set up
detention centres on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island and in
Nauru under his Pacific solution, which aimed to deter people
smugglers and remove automatic access to Australia for those who
are granted refugee status.
Manus Island was closed in 2004, while former Labor prime
minister Kevin Rudd shut down the Nauru detention centre shortly
after he won power in late 2007.
Gillard's plan will need to be endorsed by parliament, where
it should receive support from the opposition, although the
minority government's Greens supporters have condemned it.
"The Greens won't be party to something which is cruel to
people," said Greens leader Christian Milne.
In July 2011, Gillard announced details of an agreement with
Malaysia which would allow Australia to send 800 asylum seekers
to Malaysia and in return accept 4,000 who have been found to be
genuine refugees, but that plan was scuttled by the High Court.
Human rights group Amnesty International on Monday said
Australia had bowed to short-term political pressure at the
expense of protecting the rights of asylum seekers.
"The tragedy of asylum seeker deaths at sea must be
addressed, but not by punishing people who have already fled
torture and persecution," spokesman Graham Thom said.
The U.N. refugee agency said it supported a regional
approach to refugees, but it would need to see more detail about
plans to re-open the Papua New Guinea and Nauru centres.
(Additional reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Nick Macfie)