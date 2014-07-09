(Corrects paragraph 12 to show number of asylum seekers is 153,
SYDNEY, July 9 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott on Wednesday vowed not to bow to "moral blackmail"
following reports of suicide bids by female asylum seekers at a
detention centre on Christmas Island.
Opposition Greens lawmaker Sarah Hanson-Young, whose party
is one of the strongest critics of the government's "Operation
Sovereign Borders" immigration policy, said she had spoken to
people inside the centre who reported that almost ten mothers
were on suicide watch this week.
Fairfax media reported the women had tried to kill
themselves after deciding their children would have a better
chance of making it to Australia without them.
Abbott said he had not seen the reports but called them
"harrowing", and added that the government would not back down
from its tough asylum policy.
"I don't believe any thinking Australian would want us to
capitulate to moral blackmail," Abbott told the Channel 9
television network.
"This is not going to be a government which has our policy
driven by people who are attempting to hold us over a moral
barrel - we won't be driven by that."
Government minister Eric Abetz later told parliament there
had been a small number of "minor self-harm incidents" at the
facility on Australia's Indian Ocean territory of Christmas
Island but declined to provide any further detail, citing the
detainees' rights to privacy.
"Those involved are receiving proper and appropriate medical
and other support," Abetz said.
A spokesman for Immigration Minister Scott Morrison said
reports of multiple suicide attempts were not correct, but
declined further comment, citing both privacy and concerns about
encouraging such behaviour.
"It would be highly irresponsible and dangerous to allow
government policy to be determined on the basis of such
threats," he said.
Australia's asylum seeker policies face growing
international scrutiny.
A group of 153 Sri Lankan asylum seekers remain stranded in
legal limbo on the high seas as Australia's High Court considers
the legality of the interception of their boat.
Another 41 asylum seekers picked up from a separate boat
were handed over by Australia to Sri Lanka in a secret operation
over the weekend.
The government has consistently said its operations do not
breach international law, despite concern expressed by the
United Nations refugee agency.
