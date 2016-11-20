SYDNEY Nov 20 A man suspected of starting a
fire in an Australian bank on Friday that injured 27 people has
been identified as an asylum seeker, angering far-right groups
and adding to an increasingly heated national debate over
immigration.
Six people were taken to hospital in critical condition
after the 21-year-old suspect walked into a Melbourne branch of
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and lit an accelerant, setting
himself and the office on fire, Victoria Police said, adding the
man was also in serious condition.
Far-right anti-Muslim groups have seized on the arson attack
to call for a ban on refugees entering the country. They
rallied in the city on Sunday to celebrate Republic Donald
Trump's U.S. presidential election victory.
Political debate around Australia's hardline asylum seeker
policy has been heated recently. Asylum seekers who arrive in
Australian waters by boat are intercepted and sent to detention
centres in Manus Island in Papua New Guinea and Nauru in the
South Pacific.
The detention camps have been heavily criticised by human
rights groups over allegations of systemic abuses of the
detainees and incidents of self harm.
Victoria's state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday there
was no political motivation involved in the attack on the bank.
"It is not a commentary, and it oughtn't to be used as a
political weapon by anybody who finds fault with any of the
policy settings we have at the moment," The Age newspaper quoted
Andrews as saying.
Habib Habib, from the Australian Burmese Rohingya
Organization, said the man alleged to have carried out the
attack was a Rohingya asylum seeker.
The man, who had spent time at an immigration detention on
Christmas Island, was suffering mental and financial problems,
he said. A federal government source confirmed to Reuters the
man arrived in Australia by boat in 2013.
(Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Kim Coghill)