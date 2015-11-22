(Repeats story published late Friday; no changes to text)
By Arzia Tivany Wargadiredja
JAKARTA Nov 20 Indonesia is considering
offering a small island to process refugees captured en route to
Australia, its security ministry said on Friday, in what would
make it the third country this year to offer help with
Australia's tough immigration policy.
The government had "formed small teams to discuss this
matter", a spokesman for Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for
Political, Legal and Security Affairs told Reuters, referring to
a media report quoting security chief Luhut Pandjaitan.
"We can discuss the possibility of allocating an island. But
Australia is required to finance it entirely," Pandjaitan was
quoted saying in The Jakarta Post.
The matter will be finalised when the Indonesian and
Australian leaders meet on Dec. 22, the spokesman said, adding
that the meeting would also cover terrorism and trade, among
other issues.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met his
counterpart President Joko Widodo for the first time last week,
hoping to heal ties that were strained by his predecessor, Tony
Abbot, who had angered Jakarta with his policy of towing back to
Indonesia vessels carrying asylum seekers, among other
issues.
The policy, while popular at home, infuriated Jakarta, which
sees it as an infringement on its sovereignty. Indonesia
welcomed migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh earlier this year,
and urged the international community to share the burden of
resettling them.
Australia has also received criticism from the United
Nations and rights groups for its hardline policy of
intercepting asylum seekers who come by boat.
Since 2012, people on boats attempting to reach Australia
have been turned back or taken to camps in Nauru, where there
have been reports of assaults and systemic child abuse, or Papua
New Guinea, where Canberra has set up processing centres.
(Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Byron Kaye;
Editing by Nick Macfie)