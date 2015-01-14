(adds background, government no comment)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY Jan 14 Hundreds of asylum seekers have
gone on hunger strike at an Australian immigration detention
centre in Papua New Guinea, rights groups said on Wednesday,
with some sewing their lips shut to highlight fears for their
security.
Australia uses offshore detention centres in Papua New
Guinea and the tiny South Pacific island nation of Nauru to
process would-be refugees trying to reach the country, often in
unsafe boats after paying people-smugglers in Indonesia.
The detention centre on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea was
the scene of deadly riots in February 2014, in which one asylum
seeker was killed and more than 70 injured after residents
overran the camp, attacking detainees with makeshift weapons.
The protests began after detainees were told they would be
moved into new accommodation, which they feared they make them
more vulnerable to attack, said Ian Rintoul, executive director
of the Refugee Action Coalition.
"Things have just come to a head. It's impossible to
exaggerate the real fears that people have for their safety and
for their lives," he told Reuters.
Manus Island is one of the poorest regions of Papua New
Guinea and residents have repeatedly expressed anger at the
prospect of refugees being resettled in a community already
lacking jobs.
Many of the detainees have been in the camps as long as 18
months and a technical problem has left them without running
water for bathing.
A photograph provided to Reuters on Wednesday shows what
appears to be a detainee with his lips stitched shut. Others
also had their lips sealed with stitches, a source with
knowledge of the camps said.
"Refugees inside the Manus Island detention camp are clearly
suffering and have resorted to self-harm in an act of
desperation," opposition Greens Party Senator Sarah Hanson-Young
said in a statement.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott's tough line on people smuggling
has been credited with grinding the trade to a virtual halt, but
thousands remain in camps like Manus Island.
Under new laws instituted by former Prime Minister Kevin
Rudd, none of the asylum seekers in Papua New Guinea will ever
be eligible for resettlement in Australia, even if they are
found to be genuine refugees.
The government says that the camps have helped to remove the
financial incentive for people smugglers, in the process saving
hundreds of lives that might otherwise have been lost at sea in
rickety boats.
A spokesman for Immigration Minister Peter Dutton did not
respond to requests from Reuters for comment.
Settling in Papua New Guinea would also appear to be out of
the question.
"There simply is no safe arrangement for resettlement in
Papua New Guinea. It is a gaping whole at the end of the
Australian government's offshore processing arrangement and as
long as that exists, there isn't a remedy," Rintoul said.
