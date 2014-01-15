By Matt Siegel
| Canberra
Canberra Jan 15 Australia's government on
Wednesday touted its success in deterring asylum seekers from
arriving by boat, even as it moved to further restrict access to
information about its secretive immigration policies.
Immigration Minister Scott Morrison said government
activity, which is believed to include returning vessels
intercepted by Australian authorities to Indonesia, had
dramatically reduced the number of refugees risking the perilous
journey.
At the same time, he said the government would maintain its
refusal to comment on "operational matters" and go one step
further by cancelling a weekly media briefing he had instituted
last year to discuss so-called Operation Sovereign Borders.
"Arrival rates have been significantly arrested in recent
months and the establishment phase of the operation has been
concluded," Morrison told reporters.
He declined to confirm reports that the navy had in recent
weeks forced the return of a number of boats to Indonesia, the
main departure point for people-smuggling boats headed to
Australia carrying would-be refugees from around the world.
The number of refugees reaching Australia pales in
comparison with other countries but it is a polarising issue
that also stokes tension with neighbour Indonesia over border
policies criticised by the United Nations.
Morrison declined to provide any statistics for boat
arrivals which have traditionally tended to ebb during the
monsoon season, which usually ends in March.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott's pledge to "stop the boats" was
one of the central platforms of his successful election campaign
last year.
Since coming into office, however, the government has cited
"operational security" to dismiss questions about how it is
tackling asylum seekers, including media reports this week of a
hunger strike an immigration detention centre on Christmas
Island.
Human rights groups have for years chronicled incidents of
self-harm, hunger strikes and riots in Australia's detention
centres.
"FIERCE CONTEST"
Morrison confirmed that the government last month quietly
made contract changes that protect navy personnel from
individual criminal sanctions for any action taken under
Operation Sovereign Borders, putting them on a similar footing
to military personnel fighting a war.
The U.N. refugee agency has asked for information from the
government, warning that Australia could be breaking
international law if it is forcing boats back to Indonesia
without proper regard for refugees' safety.
Abbott has himself likened the battle to stop the boats as a
war, while claiming secrecy is important to prevent "the enemy"
receiving information.
"In the end, we are in a fierce contest with these
people-smugglers," Abbott said.
Lieutenant General Angus Campbell, who is in charge of
Operation Sovereign Borders, confirmed reports that the navy had
bought hard-top life boats for use in the mission.
Campbell declined, however, to confirm reports the vessels
would be used to return asylum seekers to Indonesia, fuelling
criticism from the opposition Labor Party.
"Tony Abbott promised to stop the boats, but all he's done
is stop the briefings and hide the boats," Michelle Rowland, the
opposition's spokeswoman for immigration, said in a statement.
(Editing by Jane Wardell and Robert Birsel)