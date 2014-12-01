SYDNEY Dec 1 A pair of heavily pregnant
refugees were refusing to disembark from a bus in the northern
Australian city of Darwin for the third day on Monday in protest
against attempts to force them into detention for the remainder
of their pregnancies.
The women were brought to Australia from the Pacific island
nation of Nauru, where Canberra detains asylum seekers to deter
them attempting the dangerous boat journey to its territory,
often from Indonesia.
Nauru lacks proper medical facilities and the women, who
were living freely on Nauru after receiving refugee status, were
told that they would be housed in the community, Refugee Action
Committee spokesman Ian Rintoul said.
On arriving in Darwin on Saturday, however, they were placed
on a bus to be taken to the Wickham Point detention centre, at
which point they refused to disembark and enter detention.
The average daily temperature at Darwin Airport in December
is 32.6 Celsius (90,68F), according to the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology. On Monday, the temperature was over 34C.
Opposition Greens Party Senator Sarah Hanson-Young called
the move illegal and said it would inevitably be overturned by
the courts.
"This is an extreme abuse of the Immigration Minister's
power to detain people. Detention is only allowed to prepare for
the purpose of a person's removal from Australia or to hold
someone while processing their claim for a visa," she said.
"The fact that the government is holding pregnant women on a
bus in temperatures above 30 degrees is extremely concerning."
The Department of Immigration and Border Protection declined
to comment. A spokesman for Immigration Minister Scott Morrison
could not be reached for comment.
Australia's tough policies aimed at stopping asylum seekers
include sending them to camps in impoverished Papua New Guinea
and Nauru, where they face long periods of detention while they
are processed.
The policies have been heavily criticised by the United
Nations and human rights groups.
On Saturday, Australia said it had intercepted a boatload of
Sri Lankan asylum seekers off the coast of Indonesia, handing
back all but one to Sri Lankan authorities, who arrested them
for breaching immigration laws.
The Sri Lankans are the first to be turned back in five
months as Australia's highest court hears a test case
challenging the government's right to intercept asylum seekers'
boats outside its territorial waters.
