SYDNEY, July 21 Australian police on Thursday
arrested a man for an apparent attack on a Sydney police
station, after he set himself alight and drove a car into its
underground carpark.
Police said they had no reason to believe it was a terrorist
attack or that the man, in his 60s, was connected to any
terrorist organisation.
Media reported the man's car contained gas canisters while
New South Wales state assistant police commissioner Dennis
Clifford said there appeared to have been some kind of fire
accelerant in it.
"Until we do some background investigation, we're just
uncertain about the motive," Clifford told reporters.
"There's nothing to indicate this is in any way related to
terrorism."
A staunch U.S. ally, Australia has been on heightened alert
for attacks by home-grown militants since 2014, having suffered
several "lone wolf" assaults, including a cafe siege in Sydney
in which two hostages and the gunman were killed.
Clifford said officers spotted the man sitting in his car
outside the station, and when they approached him he set the
inside of the car alight.
The man then tried to drive into the front of the police
station before driving it into a roller door under the station.
Police put out the fire, and the man was taken to hospital with
severe burns, Clifford said.
Media reported that the man was known to police and was
believed to have a mental illness.
Clifford declined to comment on those reports but said the
man was in a critical condition in hospital.
Police earlier cordoned off the station in Merrylands, in
Sydney's west, while officers from the Rescue and Bomb Disposal
Unit searched the vehicle.
No members of the public or police officers were injured
during the incident, police said.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell and Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez, Robert Birsel)