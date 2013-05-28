SYDNEY May 28 Shares in Australand Property
Group fell more than 5 percent on Tuesday after rival
property firm GPT Group abandoned its bid to buy
Australand's most valuable assets, including its $2.4 billion
investment property portfolio.
GPT said in a statement on Monday it "has become apparent
that a transaction at a price that GPT is willing to pay is not
possible."
Australand had rejected GPT's unsolicited approach in
December, saying it did not provide a sufficient premium.
Australand shares fell as low as A$3.35 and last traded down
4.35 percent at A$3.38. GPT shares were off 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)