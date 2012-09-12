(Fixes grammar in headline)
CANBERRA, Sept 12 Australian scientists have
developed a genetic test to predict autism spectrum disorder in
children, which could provide a long-sought way for early
detection and intervention, according to a study published on
Wednesday.
About one in 150 children has autism, with symptoms ranging
from social awkwardness and narrow interests to severe
communication and intellectual disabilities, said researchers
led by the University of Melbourne.
The researchers used U.S. data from more than 3,000
individuals with autism in their study, published in the journal
Molecular Psychiatry, to identify 237 genetic markers in 146
genes and related cellular pathways.
By measuring these markers, which either contribute to or
protect an individual from developing autism, scientists could
assess the risk of developing autism.
The risk markers increase the score on the genetic test,
while the protective markers decrease the score. The higher the
overall score, the higher the individual risk.
"This test could assist in the early detection of the
condition in babies and children and help in the early
management of those who become diagnosed," lead researcher Stan
Skafidas said in a statement.
The test correctly predicted autism with more than 70
percent accuracy in people of central European descent, with
study into other ethnic groups continuing.
The test would allow clinicians to provide early
intervention to reduce behavioural and cognitive difficulties in
people with autism.
"Early identification of risk means we can provide
interventions to improve overall functioning for those affected,
including families," clinical neuropsychologist Renee Testa
said in a statement.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Elaine Lies and
Robert Birsel)