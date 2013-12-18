SYDNEY Dec 18 Australia is setting up a A$100
million ($89 million) fund to support regions affected by
General Motors Co's decision to stop production in the
country by 2017, including directly supporting those workers
affected by the decision.
GM, the world's second-biggest auto maker, said last week it
would end vehicle and engine manufacturing in Australia by the
end of 2017, dealing a severe blow to the country's auto sector
and manufacturing future. The U.S. auto maker cited high costs,
a strong Australian dollar and a small, fragmented and highly
competitive domestic market as reasons for its
decision.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott is launching the fund and related
programmes as a way to help transition the country from heavy
industrial manufacturing to "higher value-added" production,
other than just subsidies.
"In the end, no government has ever subsidised its way to
prosperity," Abbott told reporters on Wednesday.
"This government will be very loathe to consider requests
for subsidies. We will be very loathe to do for businesses in
trouble, the sorts of things that they would be doing for
themselves."
The fund will include A$60 million in contributions from the
Australian federal government and A$12 million from the
Victorian government, with the South Australian government
contributing the remainder. Abbott said the government also
expected GM to make a contribution.
Workers affected by GM Holden's closure will be able to
access some support, while the fund will also help existing
components manufacturers in Victoria and South Australia, along
with other manufacturers and research initiatives.