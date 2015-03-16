By Colin Packham
| SYDNEY, March 16
SYDNEY, March 16 An outbreak of a feared disease
affecting banana plants has been confirmed on an Australian
farm, raising worries over the outlook for the country's A$550
million ($420 million) industry.
The so-called Tropical Race 4 strain of Panama disease was
confirmed at a farm in Tully in the country's northeast after
tests last week, said the government of Queensland.
"These positive test results remove any doubt that we are
dealing with Queensland's first case of Panama disease Tropical
Race 4 on a banana farm," said Dr Jim Thompson, chief
biosecurity officer in the state's agriculture department.
Panama disease hits banana plant roots, with Race 4
considered particularly destructive.
While the farm has been quarantined, analysts said the
disease could be spread through contaminated water - a big
concern due to heavy rains in the region in the last few days.
Australia does not typically export bananas, but lower
domestic production could push local prices higher, stoking
inflation.
That happened in 2011 when Cyclone Yasi destroyed more than
20 percent of Australia's crop, driving up banana prices by more
than 400 percent over the first half of the year.
Panama disease can have a significant impact on production.
Banana plantations in Central and South America were destroyed
by an outbreak in the 1950s.
Australia also has a history with Panama Disease TR4, which
was detected in the Northern Territory in 1997, nearly
destroying the commercial banana industry there.
Australian banana production is expected to hit 321,000
tonnes during the 2014/15 season, the country's official
commodity forecaster said on March 3.
Queensland is expected to account for more than 90 percent
of that.
Meanwhile, the Australian Banana Growers' Council said
Tropical Cyclone Olwyn in Western Australia last week destroyed
the crop of 30 farmers directly in the path of the storm.
($1 = 1.3091 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)