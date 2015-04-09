By Colin Packham
| SYDNEY, April 9
SYDNEY, April 9 A second case of a destructive
disease affecting banana plants has been confirmed in Australia,
dashing hopes that a recently confirmed outbreak would be
isolated and threatening the country's A$550 million ($423
million) sector.
The so-called Tropical Race 4 strain of Panama disease was
found at a farm in Mareeba in the far north of Queensland, the
local government said on Thursday.
It comes a month after the discovery of the first case in
Queensland at a farm in Tully. State biosecurity
officials quarantined that farm and growers hoped the incident
would prove to be isolated.
Now, with a second case some 200 km (124 miles) from the
original outbreak, the banana industry is concerned the disease
may spread to other parts of the country's largest
banana-producing state.
"The Panama tropical race 4 (TR4) on a second North
Queensland banana farm has further emphasised the need for every
assistance to be provided to the banana industry to help contain
the disease," the Australian Banana Growers' Council said.
Panama disease hits banana plant roots, with Race 4
considered particularly destructive.
The disease can spread through contaminated water. Banana
plantations in Central and South America were destroyed by an
outbreak in the 1950s.
Australia does not export bananas but lower domestic
production could push local prices higher, as in 2011 when
Cyclone Yasi destroyed more than 20 percent of Australia's crop,
driving prices up more than 400 percent.
Australian production is expected to hit 321,000 tonnes in
the 2014/15 season, the official commodity forecaster said on
March 3. Queensland is expected to account for more than 90
percent of that.
($1 = 1.3002 Australian dollars)
