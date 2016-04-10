(Repeat story published on Saturday, corrects typo in headline
(Australian))
By Peter Gosnell
SYDNEY, April 9 The head of Australia's largest
bank said its insurance business, CommInsure, had used an
outdated and discredited definition of a heart attack to deny
some claims from clients and he would apologise to any customers
adversely affected.
"I am saddened and disappointed by the handling of these
cases," Ian Narev, chief executive officer of the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, said in a statement on Saturday.
"I will personally write to the customers concerned to
apologise and offer to meet with them face to face," he said.
Narev's comment came as a joint Fairfax-Four Corners
investigation revealed that CommInsure was reviewing its use of
the definition of a heart attack and may have been aware since
mid-2014 that it was no longer best practice.
The CommInsure definition relies on the presence in the
bloodstream of a specific protein called troponin, which is
released when the heart is damaged.
To be assessed as having had a heart attack, a CommInsure
client must show a minimum level of 2 micrograms of troponin per
litre of blood.
However, experts have condemned the definition, arguing that
heart attacks cannot be diagnosed solely on the basis of
troponin levels.
"If we're going to use 2 micrograms per litre as our
threshold for diagnosing a heart attack, that's certainly out of
date and not the standard we'd apply now," Dr Andrew MacIsaac,
president of the Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand
said.
MacIsaac said a whole range of factors needed to be taken
into account when assessing a heart attack and its severity
including the symptoms a patient was experiencing on arrival at
hospital, the results of tests measuring the heart's electrical
activity and imaging to observe how well the heart expands and
contracts.
Narev said the Financial Services Ombudsman had rated the
likelihood of a dispute involving CommInsure as two in every
100,000 cases but admitted the insurer had focussed too much on
process.
"Whilst thoroughness is important for the integrity of the
system, this must be balanced by customer need and dignity," he
said.
"Here, we got that balance wrong. We focused on details
which caused delays at critical times for customers that needed
help."
(Reporting by Peter Gosnell; Editing by Robert Birsel)