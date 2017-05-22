SYDNEY May 22 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac
Banking Corp said on Monday a new bank levy would
result in additional costs of A$65 million ($48.4 million) in
the second half of the financial year ending September.
On an annualised basis, that represents about A$260 million
after tax, equivalent to around 8 cents per share or 4.3 percent
of dividends paid, Westpac said in a statement. Westpac posted
record first-half cash profit of A$4 billion on May 8.
"No company can simply absorb a new tax, so consideration is
being given to how we will manage this significant impost on the
bank. We plan to consult with stakeholders ... on the levy," it
added.
The government announced a six basis-point levy on the
deposits of the country's five biggest banks in its annual
budget last week. The banks have opposed the idea.
($1 = 1.3428 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)