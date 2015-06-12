SYDNEY, June 12 Administrators for Australian
mid-tier stockbroker BBY, which went in voluntary administration
a month ago, said the company may have traded insolvent for
nearly a year, misused client funds and misled a lender to
secure funding.
Sydney-based BBY, established in 1987, employed about 200
staff and had A$2 billion ($1.54 billion) under management until
it handed control to administrators following media reports it
had failed to secure funding.
On Friday, administrators Stephen Vaughan and Ian Hall of
KPMG Australia said in a statement that "as early as June 2014
there are indications of possible misuse of client trust funds".
They did not specify the nature of the misuse.
Since that time, the company may have traded while insolvent
and "misleading information was being provided to BBY's lender
to support additional funding," Vaughan and Hall said.
An attempt by Reuters to contact previous management was not
successful.
A voluntary administrator is usually appointed when a
company's directors believe the company is insolvent or is
likely to become insolvent, and is responsible for resolving the
company's future.
The administrators said they expect to pay unsecured
creditors zero to 24 Australian cents for every dollar owed,
amounting to a shortfall of about A$10 million.
($1 = 1.2994 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christopher Cushing)