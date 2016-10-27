SYDNEY Oct 28 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group on Friday said it would record A$360 million
($273.24 million) of one-off charges alongside its full-year
financial results on Nov. 3.
Australia's third-largest bank by market value said in a
statement that A$168 million of the charges related to changes
in modelling the fair value of derivative instruments.
The bank said it would also take a A$100 million charge
related largely to employee termination payments after it cut
jobs in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. The remaining charges
relate to changes in the company's software capitalisation
policy and adjustments related to its sale of Esanda Dealer
Finance.
The bank, formerly the most aggressive Australian retail
bank in pursuing growth in Asia, has struggling to generate
steady earnings from its overseas businesses.
Before the update on Friday, the 15 analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected ANZ would report a
full-year profit of A$6.22 billion.
($1 = 1.3175 Australian dollars)
