By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, July 27
SYDNEY, July 27 Australia's three biggest banks,
including no. 1 lender National Australia Bank (NAB),
on Wednesday said they had lodged a joint application with
anti-trust regulators seeking approval to collectively negotiate
with Apple Inc to install their own electronic payments
applications on iPhones.
Apple, which operates its own Apple Pay mobile wallet, does
not allow third-party electronic payment apps to be loaded onto
to the hugely popular smartphones. A spokesman for the banks
told Reuters their view is that position amounts to
anti-competitive behaviour.
The country's second-biggest lender, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, and number three, Westpac Banking Corp
, teamed up with NAB to file the application with the
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
A spokeswoman for Apple in Australia wasn't immediately
available to comment.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)