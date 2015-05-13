SYDNEY May 13 Australia's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it expects banks to slow the growth of investor lending in the housing market or face ever greater scrutiny and ultimately more onerous capital requirements.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has greatly stepped up its supervision on banks' lending practices in recent months as soaring home prices in Sydney and Melbourne heighten worries about growing risks to the financial system.

"We recognise that it takes time for growth plans to alter course, especially given lending pipelines of pre-approved loans," APRA chairman, Wayne Byres told a conference in Sydney.

"However, ADIs have now had long enough to revise their ambitions where needed, and we will be watching carefully to see a moderation in growth in investor lending in the second half of the year as revised plans are implemented," he said, referring to Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions.

"On the other hand, ADIs with more aggressive practices should fully expect to find APRA increasingly at their doorstep."

The warnings come as Australia's surging house prices stoke fears of a destabilizing correction hitting banks and the wider economy.

The regulator also has the power to require banks to set aside more money against their mortgage lending, an expensive exercise for institutions already facing much stricter global capital rules.

Yet mortgage loans are the most profitable business for Australia's banks amid sluggish business and personal lending and many are reluctant to cede ground to competitors.

National Australia Bank recently bit the bullet and launched a A$5.5 billion rights issue to build capital and cover the costs of divesting its troubled UK business.

"In regards to APRA, since APRA released its guidelines in December, NAB has been working closely with the regulator to ensure our practices are aligned to its best practice guidelines," a NAB spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Byres added that too much attention had been given to APRA's December recommendation of a 10 percent benchmark growth target for investor lending.

"I want to emphasise that our analysis goes much broader than just investor lending growth, and captures ADIs' lending standards and risk profile across the board," he said.

"Investor lending aspirations will only be one factor in our consideration of the need for further supervisory action." (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)